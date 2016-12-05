MHP releases Thanksgiving holiday cit...

MHP releases Thanksgiving holiday citation numbers

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Choctaw Plaindealer

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its Thanksgiving enforcement period, which began Wednesday, November 23, at 6 p.m. and ended Sunday, November 27 at midnight. MHP issued 5309 citations with 67 DUI arrests.

