Letter: Does Grenlec really care about our environment or community relations?

Dear Sir: I am writing as a Grenadian citizen who is fed-up with what I regard as Grenlec's total disregard for the environment in terms carbon footprint and community safety. You may recall how this company was quick to defend its monopoly position when the elected government, with a mandate may I stress, introduced the new Electricity Bill , which quite rightly seeks to break the company's 80-year monopoly.

