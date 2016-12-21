Letter: Does Grenlec really care about our environment or community relations?
Dear Sir: I am writing as a Grenadian citizen who is fed-up with what I regard as Grenlec's total disregard for the environment in terms carbon footprint and community safety. You may recall how this company was quick to defend its monopoly position when the elected government, with a mandate may I stress, introduced the new Electricity Bill , which quite rightly seeks to break the company's 80-year monopoly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tara Bennett Ables
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
|Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres...
|Aug '16
|The Stealth
|5
|Pistol shooting area
|Jul '16
|CHR
|1
|Disputes continue in Tupelo police shooting
|Jul '16
|Which Are You
|15
|New details reveal key facts involved in Tupelo...
|Jul '16
|Settle with God
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC