Huddle House buys area store locations
Huddle House announced Tuesday it had acquired several Northeast Mississippi Huddle House restaurants and was operating them as corporate locations. The stores were sold to them by Litco Petroleum, which had owned locations in Tupelo, Booneville, New Albany, Pontotoc, Corinth, Fulton, Oxford, Holly Springs and West Point.
