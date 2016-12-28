CAROLYN a SCOOTSa PETERSON

Carolyn Mildred Wynne Peterson , known as 'Scoots' to her family and friends, passed away peacefully in hospice care on December 20, 2016. Scoots was born on June 10, 1923 and spent her childhood and most of her adult life on the family farm her father purchased during the great depression just south of Goodman, MS.

