Two die on state roads over holidays
The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued more than 5,300 citations and worked two fatal wrecks statewide over the Thanksgiving holiday period. While neither of the fatal wrecks was in northeast Mississippi, the three MHP patrol divisions that work the Daily Journal coverage area worked 53 wrecks over the five-day period, which began Wednesday evening and ended Sunday at midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Grenada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tara Bennett Ables
|Sep '16
|Sad
|1
|Limited evidence provides insight into shooting
|Aug '16
|Now We Talking
|4
|Slain Mississippi narcotics agent saluted at fu... (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Been there
|14
|Civil-rights marchers: US still needs to addres...
|Aug '16
|The Stealth
|5
|Pistol shooting area
|Jul '16
|CHR
|1
|Disputes continue in Tupelo police shooting
|Jul '16
|Which Are You
|15
|New details reveal key facts involved in Tupelo...
|Jul '16
|Settle with God
|12
Find what you want!
Search Grenada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC