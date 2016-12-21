Slight damage, power outages reported from storms in Oktibbeha County
Emergency management staff are assessing the damage from storms Monday and Tuesday in the Golden Triangle area as utility providers work to restore minimal power outages across Oktibbeha County. Three homes were damaged in the Oktoc community, according to Oktibbeha County E-911 Director Shank Phelps.
