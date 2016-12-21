Former CCJ president urges Jamaica to avoid Grenadian influence

A former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice , Michael De La Bastide, has urged Jamaicans not to be influenced by last week's rejection by Grenadians of the court, even as Mark Golding, a strong Jamaican proponent of the CCJ, conceded that the outcome of the St George's referendum was a setback for its supporters. "I think it unfortunate and Jamaica should not follow," De La Bastide, who headed the decade-old court for the first seven years of its existence, told The Gleaner yesterday from his home in Port-of-Spain.

