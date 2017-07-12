Greer police seek to identify suspect in Home Depot assault
Police said the incident occurred at the Home Depot store on West Wade Hampton Boulevard on Saturday around 9 p.m. The suspect is accused of entering the store with his golden retriever, which wandered into an employee break room. When the manager requested the man not let his dog wander the store, police said the suspect responded angrily but walked away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
