With annual cargo record nearly in hand, Charleston ports officials eye even bigger numbers
Containerized cargo moving on big ships like the COSCO Development, which visited the Port of Charleston on May 13, is expected to help the State Ports Authority set back-to-back records for freight moving along its terminals. File/Provided Containerized cargo moving on big ships like the COSCO Development, which visited the Port of Charleston on May 13, is expected to help the State Ports Authority set back-to-back records for freight moving along its terminals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|BarbaraBaldwin
|7
|WHHS Teens caught at prom with Drugs
|May '17
|Just a shame
|1
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar '17
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC