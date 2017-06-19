With annual cargo record nearly in hand, Charleston ports officials eye even bigger numbers

Containerized cargo moving on big ships like the COSCO Development, which visited the Port of Charleston on May 13, is expected to help the State Ports Authority set back-to-back records for freight moving along its terminals. File/Provided Containerized cargo moving on big ships like the COSCO Development, which visited the Port of Charleston on May 13, is expected to help the State Ports Authority set back-to-back records for freight moving along its terminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.