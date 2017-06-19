Willie (Bill) George Freeman, Sr - Gr...

Willie (Bill) George Freeman, Sr - Greenwood

Mr. Willie George Freeman, Sr. of 236 Wheatfield Drive, died June 16, 2017 at Self Regional Hospital. Born in McCormick County May 26, 1945, he was the son of the late Frank and Annie Morgan Freeman.

