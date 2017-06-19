Willie (Bill) George Freeman, Sr - Greenwood
Mr. Willie George Freeman, Sr. of 236 Wheatfield Drive, died June 16, 2017 at Self Regional Hospital. Born in McCormick County May 26, 1945, he was the son of the late Frank and Annie Morgan Freeman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jail faces another staph infection lawsuit (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|BarbaraBaldwin
|7
|WHHS Teens caught at prom with Drugs
|May '17
|Just a shame
|1
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar '17
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC