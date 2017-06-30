USC Upstate, BMW partner to offer Academic Outreach Camp to rising seniors
Rising high school seniors in Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Greenville counties will tour BMW and test their driving skills on Wednesday. The two-week Academic Outreach Camp sponsored by the University of South Carolina Upstate, BMW Manufacturing, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare and American Credit Acceptance, will allow 30 seniors to showcase their math and science skills.
