UMC receives $25,000 grant

Sunday Jun 11

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Health Care System Representatives of the 30 organizations and programs awarded a total of $646,000 in grants by the Spartanburg Regional Foundation for 2017 pose for a picture with their awards. The awards were presented during the Foundation's annual awards ceremony held Wednesday morning at the Piedmont Club in Spartanburg.

