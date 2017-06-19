Two other SC cities may be better pla...

Two other SC cities may be better places to view the eclipse

1 hr ago

Thanks to cloudy weather, you're more likely to see the Aug. 21 solar eclipse in two other South Carolina cities than in Charleston, a new report suggests. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the rare total solar eclipse crossing the country from Oregon to South Carolina may be affected by overcast skies.

