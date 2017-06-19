Two other SC cities may be better places to view the eclipse
Thanks to cloudy weather, you're more likely to see the Aug. 21 solar eclipse in two other South Carolina cities than in Charleston, a new report suggests. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the rare total solar eclipse crossing the country from Oregon to South Carolina may be affected by overcast skies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHHS Teens caught at prom with Drugs
|May 25
|Just a shame
|1
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar '17
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC