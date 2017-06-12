County to honor man who died in flood

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Pickens Sentinel

A resolution memorializing the life of Logan Dale Evans is set to be read and voted upon on Monday's County Council meeting. Evans was only 23-years-old when he was found dead in a flooded waterway on his family's property on Aug. 6, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.

