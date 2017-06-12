County to honor man who died in flood
A resolution memorializing the life of Logan Dale Evans is set to be read and voted upon on Monday's County Council meeting. Evans was only 23-years-old when he was found dead in a flooded waterway on his family's property on Aug. 6, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHHS Teens caught at prom with Drugs
|May 25
|Just a shame
|1
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar '17
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC