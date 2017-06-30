BMW announces $600M expansion at S.C. plant - Mon, 26 Jun 2017 PST

BMW announces $600M expansion at S.C....

BMW plans to invest an additional $600 million in its South Carolina plant and create 1,000 more jobs over the next four years. CEO Harald Krueger's announcement Monday coincides with the German automaker celebrating 25 years of manufacturing in Spartanburg County.

