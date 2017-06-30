BMW announces 1,000 new jobs at Greer anniversary celebration
The 25-year anniversary celebration for the Greer manufacturing plant kicked off at 9:30 a.m. At the event, BMW announced a $600 million investment bringing 1,000 new jobs to Greer. Governor Henry McMaster attended and spoke at the event.
