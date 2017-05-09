Teacher arrested after autistic kindergartner locked in closet
Donna Morgan Hughes, the former special education teacher at Woodland Elementary in Greer, was arrested in December by Greer Police for Unlawful Neglect of a Child and Assault and Battery. Police say that Hughes locked an autistic 5-year-old in a supply closet, with no lights, for 30 minutes as a punishment.
