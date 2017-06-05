Solicitor: Upstate woman behind bars on drug, arson charges
An Upstate woman is behind bars at the Greenville County Detention Center on multiple charges including arson, per the solicitor's office. Per a report by Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins, 24-year-old Kayla Lynn Gosnell of Greer pleaded guilty to the following charges on May 18: Per the solicitor's report, Gosnell drove a Mitsubishi Eclipse into the woods in December of 2015 in the Moody Bridge Road area of Greenville County and an accomplice used a stolen truck to push the car further into the woods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHHS Teens caught at prom with Drugs
|May 25
|Just a shame
|1
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar '17
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC