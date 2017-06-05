Solicitor: Upstate woman behind bars on drug, arson charges

An Upstate woman is behind bars at the Greenville County Detention Center on multiple charges including arson, per the solicitor's office. Per a report by Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins, 24-year-old Kayla Lynn Gosnell of Greer pleaded guilty to the following charges on May 18: Per the solicitor's report, Gosnell drove a Mitsubishi Eclipse into the woods in December of 2015 in the Moody Bridge Road area of Greenville County and an accomplice used a stolen truck to push the car further into the woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.