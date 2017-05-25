SCDOT hosts public meeting to discuss...

SCDOT hosts public meeting to discuss proposed Gibb Shoals Rd bridge replacement

Thursday May 18

The meeting took place at Our Lady of La Vang Catholic Church in Greer in a drop-in type format with displays for viewing. Attendees had the opportunity to provide written comments.

