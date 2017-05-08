SC man charged with murder in stolen ...

SC man charged with murder in stolen motorcycle case

Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Island Packet

A Lyman man has been charged with murder after Greenville County sheriff's deputies say he intentionally ran over someone at a gas station, killing him. Nowell Harrison Riddle, 31, was charged Monday with murder in connection to the incident, which occurred Sunday, according to Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrest warrants.

