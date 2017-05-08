SC man charged with murder in stolen motorcycle case
A Lyman man has been charged with murder after Greenville County sheriff's deputies say he intentionally ran over someone at a gas station, killing him. Nowell Harrison Riddle, 31, was charged Monday with murder in connection to the incident, which occurred Sunday, according to Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrest warrants.
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar '17
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
