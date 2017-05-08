Police, fire crews, helicopter respon...

Police, fire crews, helicopter respond to scene of apparent collision in Greer

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: FOX Carolina

At this time details are limited, but our FOX Carolina crew on scene did see a helicopter leaving the scene. A 24-year-old South Carolina woman has received national attention for her booking photo, in which she appears to have black eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service Mar '17 Klinched32 1
North Hwy 101 FB group Jan '17 Angela 1
Leafs Nov '16 Davidv 1
Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight Nov '16 Trock 1
News Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cleanandhappy 2
News Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16) Aug '16 privileged one 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Donald Duck 1
See all Greer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greer Forum Now

Greer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Greer, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC