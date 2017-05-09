Police: Autistic kindergartner locked in supply closet by teacher
Donna Morgan Hughes, a former special education teacher at Woodland Elementary in Greer, was arrested in December by Greer Police for Unlawful Neglect of a Child and Assault and Battery. Police say that Hughes locked an autistic 5-year-old in a supply closet, with no lights, for 30 minutes as a punishment.
