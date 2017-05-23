Flooding minimal, more storms ahead

Flooding minimal, more storms ahead

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Star Online

The National Weather Service out of Greer, South Carolina, is predicting close to an inch of new rainfall in the county over the next two days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service Mar '17 Klinched32 1
North Hwy 101 FB group Jan '17 Angela 1
Leafs (Nov '16) Nov '16 Davidv 1
Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight (Nov '16) Nov '16 Trock 1
News Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cleanandhappy 2
News Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16) Aug '16 privileged one 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Donald Duck 1
See all Greer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greer Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Greenville County was issued at May 24 at 4:23AM EDT

Greer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Greer, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC