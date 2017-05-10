Donna Hughes is accused of locking up...

Donna Hughes is accused of locking up a child in a closet

The child's parents are suing the school district, saying they should have known she was a risk to students A former special education teacher has been accused of locking one of her autistic kindergarten students in a supply closet without any light for 30 minutes as punishment. Donna Hughes, a former teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Greer, South Carolina, was charged with unlawful neglect, cruelty to children and assault and battery for locking a five-year-old with autism in a closet.

