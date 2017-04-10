Woman sentenced to prison for setting...

Woman sentenced to prison for setting fire that killed Greer man

Thursday Apr 13

The solicitor said a Vermont woman was sentenced to prison for starting a fire that killed a Greer man inside a mobile home in 2015. Mallett set a fire to a mobile home on Becky Gibson Road in February 2015 after deputies said she and 52-year-old Johnny James McCarter Jr. got into an argument.

