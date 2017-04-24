Simpsonville PD issues warning about ...

Simpsonville PD issues warning about groups representing country-rap artist

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: WMBF

The Simpsonville Police Department is urging people to be on the lookout for vans and buses advertising country-rap artist Mikel Knight . Police issued a public service announcement on Facebook Wednesday alerting residents to use extreme caution if approached by people representing Knight.

