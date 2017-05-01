School district: 4 students taken to hospital after pickup hits school bus head-on
School district officials said four Greenville County students were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a pickup truck hit a school bus head-on. Lt. Jimmy Holcombe with the Greer Police Department said the pickup crossed the center line and crashed into the school bus.
