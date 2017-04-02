Premiere of a One-Act Musical Mutuall...

Premiere of a One-Act Musical Mutually Exclusive Comes to South Carolina

MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE: A ONE-ACT MUSICAL is making its debut on April 28th at the Spinning Jenny in Greer SC. The musical is written, composed, and directed by Colton Beach and features the talents of 12 local musicians and actors.

