Premiere of a One-Act Musical Mutually Exclusive Comes to South Carolina
MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE: A ONE-ACT MUSICAL is making its debut on April 28th at the Spinning Jenny in Greer SC. The musical is written, composed, and directed by Colton Beach and features the talents of 12 local musicians and actors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar 20
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC