Police: Assistance needed to ID man w...

Police: Assistance needed to ID man who impersonated officer at Upstate gas station

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: WMBF

Per police, on Sunday a female was called out to a Lil' Cricket gas station on Middleton Way where she was asked to speak to a subject in an early 2000s model, gold Chevrolet Impala. The subject in the vehicle stated he was an undercover cop who was investigating a missing girl named "Sarah" before asking her to get into his vehicle, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service Mar 20 Klinched32 1
North Hwy 101 FB group Jan '17 Angela 1
Leafs Nov '16 Davidv 1
Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight Nov '16 Trock 1
News Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cleanandhappy 2
News Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16) Aug '16 privileged one 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Donald Duck 1
See all Greer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greer Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Greenville County was issued at April 14 at 11:17AM EDT

Greer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Greer, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC