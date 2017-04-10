Police: Assistance needed to ID man who impersonated officer at Upstate gas station
Per police, on Sunday a female was called out to a Lil' Cricket gas station on Middleton Way where she was asked to speak to a subject in an early 2000s model, gold Chevrolet Impala. The subject in the vehicle stated he was an undercover cop who was investigating a missing girl named "Sarah" before asking her to get into his vehicle, police say.
