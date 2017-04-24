Newberry continues to be one busy place
It's a good day when 15 barbecue teams are battling it out in downtown Newberry as they will be Saturday at the annual Pork in the Park festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Samples, sandwiches, bluegrass music, and a free inflatable fun park for children are a few of the items on the menu at Memorial Park. Downtown has some new investments and new faces on just about every block.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar '17
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC