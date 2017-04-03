Modular Tool Cart Knows Where to Hold'em, Where to Place'em

Creform's modular tool cart features an angled top level shelf that holds shadow-board for tool storage, along with an integrated laptop holder on a pivoting shelf that can be positioned for easy access. To promote efficiency and reinforce tool accountability with a place for everything and everything in its place, this modular tool cart from Creform can be customized to provide the optimal size, configuration and tool placement, as well as assembly parts and supplies, for only the accessories needed to save space on the shop floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.