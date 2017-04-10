Local power companies preparing ahead...

Local power companies preparing ahead of Wednesday severe weather

Wednesday Apr 5

Local power companies like Duke Energy, Blue Ridge Electric and Greer CPW have been preparing ahead of the severe weather hitting the Upstate on Wednesday. Duke Energy stated they are ready to respond to any emergencies and they are working through preparation plans, making sure they have all the supplies they need.

