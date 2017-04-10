Local power companies preparing ahead of Wednesday severe weather
Local power companies like Duke Energy, Blue Ridge Electric and Greer CPW have been preparing ahead of the severe weather hitting the Upstate on Wednesday. Duke Energy stated they are ready to respond to any emergencies and they are working through preparation plans, making sure they have all the supplies they need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar 20
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC