House passes bill that could bring Doppler weather radar to Charlotte

A man rides through the rain on 7th Street on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. Severe storms, including the possibility for isolated tornadoes, were forecast for Charlotte and the surrounding areas. Charlotte inched closer to the prospect of getting a sophisticated radar system to warn residents of approaching tornadoes and other violent weather conditions after the House of Representatives approved a bill designed to improve weather forecasting.

