House passes bill that could bring Doppler weather radar to Charlotte
A man rides through the rain on 7th Street on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. Severe storms, including the possibility for isolated tornadoes, were forecast for Charlotte and the surrounding areas. Charlotte inched closer to the prospect of getting a sophisticated radar system to warn residents of approaching tornadoes and other violent weather conditions after the House of Representatives approved a bill designed to improve weather forecasting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar 20
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC