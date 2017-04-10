Firefighters: No injuries in electric...

Firefighters: No injuries in electrical fire at Greer apartment complex

Monday Apr 10

The Greer Fire Department announced there were no injuries reported on an electrical fire that happened Monday at the Madison Haven Apartments. According to the Greer Fire Department, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Madison Haven Dr. Crews from Tyger River and Pelham Batesville Fire Departments assisted with the blaze.

