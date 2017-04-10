Firefighters: No injuries in electrical fire at Greer apartment complex
The Greer Fire Department announced there were no injuries reported on an electrical fire that happened Monday at the Madison Haven Apartments. According to the Greer Fire Department, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Madison Haven Dr. Crews from Tyger River and Pelham Batesville Fire Departments assisted with the blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar 20
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC