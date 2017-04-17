Experience 'The Power of Words' at th...

Experience 'The Power of Words' at the Chautauqua History Alive Festival

Monday Apr 17

Get ready to laugh, cry and flat out have a great time. Meet five of America's greatest wordsmiths and experience "The Power of Words" at the 19th annual Chautauqua History Alive Festival in Greenville, Spartanburg, Travelers Rest, Fountain Inn, Pelzer SC and Asheville, NC.

