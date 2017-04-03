EF-0, EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in SC during Monday's storms
The National Weather Service in Greer confirmed an EF-0 tornado near Berea, S.C., northwest of Greenville. The tornado, which occurred around 2:15 p.m, traveled 3 miles, with a width of 50 yards through Pickens and Greenville counties.
