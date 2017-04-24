Conservative former South Carolina la...

Conservative former South Carolina lawmaker speaks out against bill granting open carry of guns

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Post and Courier

A former state senator, once considered to be among the most conservative members of the body, spoke against a bill that would allow South Carolinians to openly carry guns without getting a permit. "I'm not against guns, but I'm against any irresponsible gun law that's going to cause people out there in the general population to be scared," Jake Knotts told a Senate panel Tuesday.

