Conservative former South Carolina lawmaker speaks out against bill granting open carry of guns
A former state senator, once considered to be among the most conservative members of the body, spoke against a bill that would allow South Carolinians to openly carry guns without getting a permit. "I'm not against guns, but I'm against any irresponsible gun law that's going to cause people out there in the general population to be scared," Jake Knotts told a Senate panel Tuesday.
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar '17
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
