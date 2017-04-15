Bluffton tops list of - enterprise-fr...

Bluffton tops list of - enterprise-friendly' towns

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Bluffton Today

The town of Bluffton tops a list of the most enterprise-friendly places in South Carolina compiled by the nonprofit research group Palmetto Promise Institute. Bluffton scored a total of 81.07 points out of a possible 100, Palmetto Promise said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service Mar 20 Klinched32 1
North Hwy 101 FB group Jan '17 Angela 1
Leafs Nov '16 Davidv 1
Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight Nov '16 Trock 1
News Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cleanandhappy 2
News Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16) Aug '16 privileged one 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Donald Duck 1
See all Greer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greer Forum Now

Greer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Greer, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC