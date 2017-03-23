Upstate business owner sentenced for possession of child porn
A Greenville man has been sentenced in federal court for possession of child pornography, according to reports from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake's office. Kevin Ray Stephenson, 44, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, $5,100.00 special assessment and 5 years supervised release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar 20
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC