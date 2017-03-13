Tonighta s game moved to Greer -
Image courtesy of Union County High School The Varsity baseball game between Union County High School and Greer scheduled for this evening has been moved from the Timken Sports Complex in Union to Greer High School. While the location has changed, baseball action will still begin at 6 p.m. UCHS and Greer will next face each other on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Timken Sports Complex.
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
|2am group and bmw (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|8
