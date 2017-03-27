State Farm offers on-site auto inspec...

State Farm offers on-site auto inspections in Greer after hail storm

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: WMBF

State Farm announced Sunday they are moving more resources to South Carolina after a storm left thousands with wind and hail damage. The company said they are hoping to help customers impacted by the Mar. 21 storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service Mar 20 Klinched32 1
North Hwy 101 FB group Jan '17 Angela 1
Leafs Nov '16 Davidv 1
Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight Nov '16 Trock 1
News Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cleanandhappy 2
News Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16) Aug '16 privileged one 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Donald Duck 1
See all Greer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greer Forum Now

Greer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Greer, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,347 • Total comments across all topics: 279,998,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC