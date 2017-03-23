Port breaks ground on inland port in Dillon

The ports authority broke ground Friday on the $40 million Dillon County project. The site will serve the Pee Dee and the Interstate 95 corridor; the port's other inland facility, the nearly 4-year-old inland port in Greer, serves the Upstate near Interstates 26 and 85. Inland Port Dillon will launch on 35 acres within the Carolinas I-95 Mega Site , a 3,400-acre industrial park situated between Dillon and Latta near the North Carolina border.

