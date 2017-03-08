Plastic Omnium building two new US plants
Plastic Omnium SA will build a Smyrna, Tenn., plant to mold fuel systems for Nissan and an plant in Greer, S.C., to make bumper systems. The French manufacturer announced plans to build a plant in Greer, S.C., to supply large exterior painted body parts to the nearby BMW plant, along with assembly plants in the region for Volvo and Daimler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
|2am group and bmw (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC