Plastic Omnium building two new US plants

Plastic Omnium SA will build a Smyrna, Tenn., plant to mold fuel systems for Nissan and an plant in Greer, S.C., to make bumper systems. The French manufacturer announced plans to build a plant in Greer, S.C., to supply large exterior painted body parts to the nearby BMW plant, along with assembly plants in the region for Volvo and Daimler.

