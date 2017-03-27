Lyman 4th graders donate thousands of canned goods to Greer Soup Kitchen

Fourth grade students from Lyman Elementary will deliver thousands of canned goods to the Greer Soup Kitchen on Friday, a spokesperson for Spartanburg District Five said. Melissa Robinette, Director of Public Relations for the school district, said the food donations were collected as part of annual project called "Read to Feed the Hungry," in which students set a goal number of books to read in a two-week period and then collected cans of food as pledges from family and friends for every book read.

