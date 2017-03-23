Hundreds without power near Greer after crash
According to officials, more than 650 residents along South Batesville Road were without power. The outage was reported around 5:45 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash as South Batesville near Barrington Park Drive, which is located in the center of the outage area.
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Greer Appliance Warehouse and Service
|Mar 20
|Klinched32
|1
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
