Hundreds without power near Greer after crash

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WMBF

According to officials, more than 650 residents along South Batesville Road were without power. The outage was reported around 5:45 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash as South Batesville near Barrington Park Drive, which is located in the center of the outage area.

