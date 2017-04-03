Greer police need held identifying su...

Greer police need held identifying suspect in Bryan Adams concert shirt

Wednesday Mar 29

Greer Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was seen stealing a package from outside a home. Police said the man stole a package from the front porch of a residence off of Brushy Creek Road and took off in a dark colored 1999, or similar model year, Toyota Camry with a busted right front turn signal and two stickers in the back window.

