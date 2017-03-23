Family of teen killed in crash fights to keep DUI suspect behind bars until trial
The family of a teen who was killed in crash descended on the Greenville County courthouse Friday morning to call for justice as the 18-year-old charged with DUI in her death appeared before a judge. Tyler Scraggs was charged with felony driving under the influence charges after the November 2016 crash on Taylor Road near Greer.
