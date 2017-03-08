Coroner: Elderly Greer man dies weeks after being burned in grass fire
The Greenville County Coroner said an elderly Greer man has died several weeks after he suffered burns in a grass fire near his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan '17
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
|2am group and bmw (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC