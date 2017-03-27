Camden First UMC 19th anniversary Sunday

Camden First UMC 19th anniversary Sunday

Camden First United Methodist Church is celebrating its 19th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Dr. Charles L. Johnson will be the guest speaker.

