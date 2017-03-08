No one wins Powerball jackpot in SC, ...

No one wins Powerball jackpot in SC, but three players still hit it big new

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: ABC News 4 Charleston

The QuickTrip on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer and the Sunoco on U.S. Highway 78 in Ladson both sold the $100,000 tickets. Mo Convenience on Beaufort Street in Aiken sold the $50,000 ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News 4 Charleston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Hwy 101 FB group Jan '17 Angela 1
Leafs Nov '16 Davidv 1
Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight Nov '16 Trock 1
News Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cleanandhappy 2
News Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16) Aug '16 privileged one 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Donald Duck 1
2am group and bmw (Dec '07) Aug '16 Curious 8
See all Greer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greer Forum Now

Greer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Greer, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC